The Resident Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Nic's Dad Returns to Chastain — But Can He Ever Reconcile With Conrad?

Sure, time heals all wounds — but The Resident‘s Kyle Nevin might need an eternity to make things right with his former son-in-law.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s fall finale of the Fox drama (8/7c), in which Corbin Bernsen reprises his role as the late Nic Nevin’s father. We last saw Kyle in the harrowing Season 5 episode “The Long and Winding Road,” where Nic ultimately died of a head injury, and a heartbroken Kyle blamed Conrad for not trying harder to save Nic.

As the clip above confirms, Kyle and Conrad haven’t had any contact since that day, and Kyle’s demeanor upon arriving to Chastain as a patient indicates he has no interest in a reconciliation.

Bernsen’s return to The Resident comes as something of a surprise, as series co-creator Amy Holden Jones told TVLine earlier this fall that the actor wouldn’t appear in Season 6. “It’s not the story of this season, partly because of [Bernsen’s] availability,” she said at the time. “But he’s still Gigi’s grandfather, so yes, I would like to bring him back. I love the character.” (And we welcome this plot twist!)

Elsewhere in the fall finale, Billie advises her patient against surgery, but the patient’s family ignores her recommendation, while Cade musters up the courage to confront Ian about his addiction, and Leela grows concerned about Padma. Press PLAY above to watch our sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts!