TVLine Items: Hugh Grant Joins Winslet Series, Miss Universe to Roku and More

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) is headed back to HBO for another prestige drama: The actor will appear in a guest-starring role in the limited series The Palace, starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet, our sister site Variety reports.

The Palace chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Details about Grant’s character are not currently available.

Grant previously starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the limited series The Undoing for HBO.

* The Roku Channel will be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner for the 71st Miss Universe competition, which will stream live on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 7pm ET from New Orleans, Louisiana. The telecast aired on Fox last year.

* JEOPARDY! High School Reunion Tournament, with 27 former teen tournament contestants returning, will air Feb. 20 through March 9, 2023.

* The Daily Show has tapped Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Al Franken, Sarah Silverman and Leslie Jones as guest hosts following Trevor Noah’s final installment on Thursday, Dec. 8, per Deadline.

* Hulu has renewed reality series The D’Amelio Show for a 10-episode third season.

* I Hate Suzie Too‘s special three-episode second season will debut Thursday, Dec. 22 on HBO Max; watch a trailer:

* Watch a trailer for Miracle Workers: End Times Season 4, premiering Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 10/9c:

