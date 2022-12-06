Critics Choice Award Nominations: Abbott Elementary and Better Call Saul Lead 2023 TV Nominees — See Full List

TV nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday, and ABC breakout Abbott Elementary led the pack with six nominations.

In addition to a nod for Best Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary notched nominations for five of its cast members: Quinta Brunson (Actress in a Comedy), Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor in a Comedy), and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Supporting Actress in a Comedy).

AMC’s Better Call Saul was close behind with five nominations, while Starz’s Gaslit, FX’s Reservation Dogs and Paramount+’s The Good Fight each earned four nods.

Nominations for the film categories will be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 14; the awards ceremony will air live on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7/6c on The CW. Keep scrolling to see the full list of TV nominees.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Antony Starr, The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson, Evil

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Julia Garner, Ozark

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader, Barry

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat

James Marsden, Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Foster, The Survivor

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder, Prey

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Matthew Goode, The Offer

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Shea Whigham, Gaslit

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin, Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey, Candy

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Juno Temple, The Offer

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)