Chicago Med EPs Preview Challenges Ahead of Ethan and April's Wedding

Yes, Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April are getting hitched in this Wednesday’s fall finale, but the lead-up to the big day is not without its hiccups.

The episode (airing at 8/7c on NBC) marks longtime series regular Brian Tee’s final one as Dr. Ethan Choi, and the seeds for his exit were planted in the Season 8 premiere, when Yaya DaCosta reprised her role as Ethan’s ex April. The two then resumed their romantic relationship, and by the Nov. 16 installment, their friends and colleagues had received surprise invitations to their wedding. Ethan explained to Dr. Charles that his dad’s death crystalized things for him, and that’s probably why things have been easier with April this time around. And yet, the couple will have some complicated feelings about the idea of getting married in Wednesday’s episode.

“It’s a big step for both of these characters. Neither has been married before. It’s a big step, both emotionally and professionally,” executive producer Andrew Schneider explains to TVLine.

In addition to April and Ethan’s personal worries about marriage, “April’s dad potentially throws a wrench into the works by having a health issue the day before the wedding,” Schneider previews.

As for the nuptials themselves, they are quite different from Ben and Maggie’s bowling alley-set wedding, and Will and Natalie’s ill-fated ceremony, which was set at the same church as April and Ethan’s nuptials.

“It’s a very traditional wedding,” EP Diane Frolov says. Adds Schneider: “The character of April’s been established as Catholic so it was important to be married at a church wedding. Her family are observant. So we wanted it to be a traditional wedding in a Catholic church with a priest.”

And it’s not just April and Ethan who are feeling the love in the fall finale. “Romance is in the air for Charles,” Schneider teases.

Elsewhere in the episode, “Crockett has tremendous new challenges as a surgeon with new technology,” while “Goodwin is facing major changes in the administration of the hospital,” Schneider previews.