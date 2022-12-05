Servant's Unnerving Final Season Trailer Teases Answers, Mayhem and an Utterly Evil Leanne — Watch

It’s time we learned the truth about Leanne Grayson.

In the new trailer released Monday for Servant‘s fourth and final season (which premieres Friday, Jan. 13 on Apple TV+), Uncle George is back, and he’s finally ready to spill his guts about the “death and destruction” that’s been haunting the Turner family.

As seen in the clip embedded above, Dorothy is expectedly alive, but she’s in a wheelchair, telling someone just how much Leanne scares her. As creepy images flicker across the screen, we hear the nanny divulge: ‘I’m not who I used to be. I’m something more.” The family is (FINALLY) on to the fact that bad things happen when the girl gets upset, but the most terrifying aspect of that revelation is Leanne’s unsettling confession: “I’m starting to like the way that feels.” (Hide the knives, Chef Sean!)

Season 4 will bring the Turners’ story to a close as “Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond,” according to the official description. “Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: Who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?”

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint reprise their roles for the final season. M. Night Shyamalan executive-produces and directs, while his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan writes and directs.

Will this be the payoff we’ve all been waiting for? Watch the clip by pressing PLAY above, then light up that comments section!