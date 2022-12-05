Harry & Meghan Doc Sets Release Date at Netflix — Plus, Watch a New Trailer

The wait for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries will be quite short. Our December Streaming Guide!

The streamer announced on Monday that its six-episode chronicle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship will drop in two parts: Volume 1 releases Thursday, Dec. 8, and Volume 2 follows one week later on Dec. 15.

Hailing from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), Harry & Meghan will explore the “clandestine days” of the couple’s early courtship, as well as the challenges that prompted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back from their full-time roles within the British royal family.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other,” per the official logline.

Netflix has also unveiled a new trailer for the docuseries (embedded above), in which Prince Harry elaborates more on the “dirty game” that is the inner workings of the royal family, and worries that his wife could have met the same tragic end as his mother, the late Princess Diana.