Neal Bledsoe Leaves GAC Family, Voices 'Unconditional' Support for LGBTQIA+ Community

Neal Bledsoe (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is stepping away from GAC Family following Candace Cameron Bure’s statements about her desire to keep “traditional marriage” at the center of her Christmas movies.

“I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional — nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them,” Bledsoe said in a statement to our sister site Variety.

The actor revealed that he didn’t promote his recent holiday film — he stars opposite Danica McKellar in GAC’s Christmas at the Drive-In and The Winter Palace — because he couldn’t “take comfort from, nor will I give refuge to, those who excuse exclusion and promote division in any way, shape, or form.”

“Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, and these are mine: The recent comments made by leadership at Great American Family are hurtful, wrong and reflect an ideology that prioritizes judgment over love,” he added. “I was raised as a Christian, and believe in the essential message of love and forgiveness. That said, I could never forgive myself for continuing my relationship with a network that actively chooses to exclude the LGBTQIA+ community.”

TVLine had reached out to GAC Family for comment.

Bledsoe is the latest public figure to weigh in on Bure’s comments. Former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton called Bure a “bigot,” adding, “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

JoJo Siwa, who identifies as queer, also responded regarding Bure: “I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” the So You Think You Can Dance judge wrote in an Instagram post. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”