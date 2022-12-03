The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Ends With [Spoiler]'s Surprise Return

The first trailer for Netflix’s Witcher prequel series has arrived, and it includes a fun surprise for fans of a certain bard.

Unveiled on Saturday at Comic Con Experience in Brazil, the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin ends with the return of Joey Batey as everyone’s favorite lute aficionado Jaskier. It’ll make more sense once you’ve seen the whole trailer. Or maybe it won’t. But hey, when have we let that stop us from enjoying this franchise?

Here’s what we can expect from the four-part series, according to Netflix’s official release: “Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

In addition to Batey returning as Jaskier, Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain as Éile and Fjall, “two warriors estranged from their opposing clans”; Michelle Yeoh as sword master Scían; Mirren Mack as Princess Merwyn; Lenny Henry as Chief Sage Balor; and Minnie Driver as a Seanchaí; Francesca Mills as Meldof; Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis as celestial twin sages Syndril and Zacaré; and Huw Novelli as Brother Death.

The show’s supporting cast includes Amy Murray as chief sage Balor’s apprentice Fenrik, Mark Rowley as King Alvitir, Daniel Fathers and Faoileann Cunningham as clan chieftain Osfar and his daughter Ryl, Kim Adis as Merwyn’s handmaid Ket, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, Ella Schrey-Yeats as the young prophet Ithlinne, and Claire Cooper as her mother Aevenien.

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Sunday, Dec. 25. Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.