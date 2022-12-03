HBO's The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal Takes On Arduous Mission in Full Trailer

Two Game of Thrones vets are on a dangerous journey out West in the full trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us, which was released during the show’s CCXP22 panel in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday.

An adaptation of the popular video game of the same name, The Last of Us is set two decades after the implosion of current-day society. The series centers on Joel (GoT‘s and The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal), a tough survivor, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey) out of an “oppressive” quarantine zone, per the official synopsis. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse” across a U.S. ravaged by a lethal disease called the Cordyceps fungus “and depend on each other for survival.”

The cast also includes Anna Torv (Fringe), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Nico Parker (The Third Day), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Con O’Neill (Chernobyl).

Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin serves as co-creator and executive producer alongside Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog video game studio. Other EPs include Carolyn Strauss, Carter Swan, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Rose Lam.

The Last of Us will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9/8c on HBO, with Season 1 consisting of nine episodes. Press PLAY above to watch the new trailer, then hit the comments with your first impressions of the series!