Gen V Gets Bloody in The Boys Spinoff Teaser — Plus, Supernatural Favorite, Jason Ritter and More Join Series

As if college isn’t a tumultuous enough time, the students in The Boys‘ university-set spinoff Gen V are also facing the special kind of challenges that come with being a supe. Like, a lot of blood. So. Much. Blood.

The above first look — revealed at CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Saturday — introduces America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International). The series “explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking,” per the official synopsis.

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind) and Marco Pigossi (Brazil’s Invisible City).

Eagled-eyed viewers will notice several Boys characters making a guest appearance in the teaser, including Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett and P.J. Byrne’s Dawn of the Seven director Adam Bourke.

Additionally, the video reveals that Clancy Brown (Billions, Sleepy Hollow), Alexander Calvert (Supernatural) and Jason Ritter (Raising Dion, Parenthood) also have roles in the upcoming series, which is slated to premiere some time in 2023 on Prime Video.

Marvel’s Agent Carter‘s Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners on Gen V and will executive-producer alongside The Boys boss Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr.

Press PLAY above to check out the preview, then hit the comments with your first impressions!