Thursday Ratings: Dolly Dominates With NBC's Mountain Magic Christmas

In the latest TV ratings, the NBC TV-movie Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas dominated a quiet-ish Thursday in total viewers (with 6 million) and is currently tied for the nightly demo win (with a 0.5 rating). The Year in Review: Worst Shows of 2022

Leading out of that, a holiday edition of The Wall retained just 2.1 mil and a 0.2.

Elsewhere, with CBS in rerun mode….

FOX | Pending certain adjustment due to NFL preemptions, Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.5) and the late Leslie Jordan’s final Call Me Kat appearance (1.7 mil/0.4) are both currently up. But again, NFL preemptions.

THE CW | The Freddie Mercury: The Final Act special drew 860K and a 0.1.

ABC | This year’s airing of Frozen II drew 2.2 mil and a 0.4.

CBS | A Young Sheldon rerun delivered the night’s second-largest audience, with 3.9 million viewers.

