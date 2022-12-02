Surface Renewed for Season 2

Sophie and James’ long-kept secrets will continue to unravel: Apple TV+ has renewed Surface for Season 2, the streamer announced Friday.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of Surface with this brilliant team,” star and executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw said in a statement. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in Season 2.”

Added creator Veronica West: “I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in Season 2. It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey!”

In Surface, Mbatha-Raw plays a woman who suffered a serious head injury that left her with significant memory loss. As she tries to piece her life back together, she starts to wonder if she’s being told the truth about her former life, and whether or not she can trust her husband (The Haunting of Hill House‘s Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and friends. According to the streamer, Season 2 will primarily be set in London, as Sophie tries to uncover the truth about who Eliza really is.

“Wherever it goes, it’s going to be a whole new world,” Mbatha-Raw told TVLine in September. “They’re not going to be in San Francisco anymore, that’s for sure. It gives the potential for the show to grow on a global level.”

Stephan James (Homecoming), Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Blindspot), François Arnaud (Midnight, Texas) and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) co-star. West (High Fidelity) serves as creator and executive producer.

