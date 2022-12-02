Los Espookys Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Los Espookys will not be scaring up a third season at HBO. At least not any time soon. Cable TV: What's Renewed? Cancelled?

“We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of Los Espookys to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays,” HBO says in a statement. “We thank Julio, Ana, and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.”

Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, Los Espookys chronicled a “group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life,” per HBO’s official description.

The show’s second season starred Fabrega, Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco and Armisen. Recurring cast members included José Pablo Minor, River L. Ramirez, Giannina Fruttero, Carmen Gloria Bresky, Eudora Peterson, Greta Titelman, Spike Einbinder, Sam Taggart and Martine Gutierrez.

Los Espookys wrapped its second (and now final) season on Oct. 21.

TVLine’s Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect the series’ untimely conclusion. Will you miss Los Espookys? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.