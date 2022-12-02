Where to Stream Ticket to Paradise, Starring George Clooney & Julia Roberts

Here is your ticket to watching Ticket to Paradise at home.

The Universal Pictures rom-com starring bonafide movie stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts slipped into theaters in late October, but it will be available to stream at home soon — starting Friday, Dec. 9, on Peacock (sign up here).

Filmed in Bali and Australia, Ticket to Paradise stars Academy Award winners/Ocean’s Eleven scene partners Clooney and Roberts as David and Georgia Cotton, exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made, by racing to Indonesia to stop her from marrying a seaweed farmer. As bickering husband and ex-wife desperately try to sabotage the looming wedding, they soon find themselves rekindling old feelings that once made them happy together, in what is described as “a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.”

The film’s cast also includes Kaitlyn Dever as the wedding-bound daughter Lily, Billie Lourd as Lily’s friend Wren, and Lucas Bravo as Georgia’s airplane pilot beau.

To watch Ticket to Paradise, sign up for Peacock Premium, which runs $4.99/month and gives you access to 80,000+ hours of TV episodes and films, plus live sports and other events.

Ticket to Paradise is the latest addition to Peacock library of streamable film releases, including Nope, Halloween Ends, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Jurassic World Dominion, The Black Phone, Mid-Century, The Silent Twins, Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul and Vengeance.

