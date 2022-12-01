Manifest Returns to Top Nielsen Streaming Chart, Andor Exits Top 10

Manifest topped Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals with the release of the first half of its final season. What's New Streaming Month of December

The NBC-turned-Netflix drama amassed nearly 1.4 billion minutes viewed across its 52-episode library during the week of Oct. 31, followed by Netflix’s Love Is Blind (up two spots with 1.2 billion minutes viewed/38 total episodes).

Nielsen notes that three-quarters of the Manifest audience was evenly split (25% each) across the 18-34, 35-49 and 50-64 age groups, and two-thirds of its viewers are female.

Netflix’s Inside Man made its chart debut at No. 3 with 892 million minutes across four episodes, followed by Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (down two spots with 798 million minutes/eight episodes) and Netflix’s From Scratch (796 million minutes/eight episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Oct. 31 were another four Netflix offerings — Killer Sally (666 million minutes/three episodes), The Watcher (down six spots with 636 million minutes/seven episodes), Big Mouth (533 million minutes/59 total episodes) and The Great British Baking Show (510 million minutes/83 total episodes) — and then Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (441 million minutes/55 available episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were Unsolved Mysteries, Andor (with the release of Episode 9 of 12) and Dahmer.

