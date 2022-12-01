TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More

Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA).

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.”

* David Corenswet (The Politician, Hollywood) will star in the FX pilot The Answers, from creator Kit Steinkellner (Sorry for Your Loss) and executive producers Danny Strong and Darren Aronofsky, our sister site Deadline reports. An adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel, the project centers around an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love and the female participants who begin to question why they’ve all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man (Corenswet).

* Genius: MLK/X has added Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Gary Carr (The Peripheral) and Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) as series regulars for the fourth installment of the Disney+/National Geographic anthology, per Deadline.

* The documentary Call Me Miss Cleo, about the rise, fall and reinvention of the controversial and revered ’90s television psychic, will premiere Thursday, Dec. 15 on HBO Max. Watch a trailer:

