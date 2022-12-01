Ghosts Welcomes Superstore Vet Nichole Sakura as Spirit Who Catches [Spoiler]'s Eye — 2023 FIRST LOOK

Ghosts is taking Superstore standout Nichole Sakura on a ride to Woodstone B&B — and setting up a possible love connection!

TVLine’s 2023 First Look series kicks off with an exclusive preview of the newest spirit to join the hit CBS comedy’s supernatural ensemble. Beginning with the Jan. 5 episode, Sakura will recur as Jessica, a ghost who died in a car and is bound to the vehicle for eternity. So unlike Isaac, Alberta, Hetty and the rest of the Woodstone gang, Jessica can move around even though she, too, is tied to the site of her death. However, Jessica is not behind the wheel in her travels, when the Living who owns the car she haunts gets a job at Woodstone Mansion, where Jessica catches the eye of… Sasappis!

Per the official episode synopsis, “Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly-qualified assistant to help at the B&B. However, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage.” (More like a surprising passenger!) Elsewhere in the episode, “Thorfinn tries to help his son Bjorn deal with a bully.”

Sakura is known for playing the lovably ditzy Cheyenne on NBC’s Superstore. She most recently co-starred in Hulu’s one-and-done comedy Maggie.

Ghosts airs a new episode next Thursday, Dec. 8, and a two-part Christmas installment on Dec. 15, after which the series will take a mini-hiatus before returning with Sakura’s debut episode on Jan. 5 (at 8:30/7:30c).

Ghosts fans, check out the exclusive first look above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Sasappis’ potential new love interest!