Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups

Forget everything you've been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+'s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings.

The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day.

Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable.

Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive producer alongside Terence Winter, who serves as showrunner and writer. Tulsa King is also executive-produced by Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

“Tulsa King scored as the No. 1 new series of the year, topping all others including … House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network,” notes Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. “And on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit Season 2.”

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming, added, “With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King. The series’ premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible Yellowstone audience.”

TVLine readers gave the Tulsa King premiere an average grade of “A-.”

