The Best Man Crew Assembles for Quentin's Wedding in Full Trailer for Peacock's The Final Chapters

Q is getting married, y’all! What's New on Netflix, Peacock and More

Peacock has released the full trailer for the upcoming series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which will premiere all eight hour-long episodes on Thursday, Dec. 22. The sequel show finds unapologetic bachelor Quentin (played by Terrence Howard) gearing up to finally tie the knot. Plus, it looks like Harper (Taye Diggs) is seeing his book Unfinished Business get adapted into a film. Remember all the drama it caused when it was first published? Bring on the mess!

Press PLAY on the above video to see the squad back at it.

The Final Chapters promises to catch fans up with the beloved friend group as “relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance,” per the official synopsis.

The series stars Diggs, Howard, Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

“When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen. Growing up I rarely saw Black people — Black men in particular — the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just ‘normal’ (Barack and Michelle before Barack and Michelle),” series creator and co-showrunner Malcom D. Lee previously said in a statement. “It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I hope my legacy will be that I represented for us.”

Co-showrunner Dayna Lynne North noted that the series will “expand on the themes established in The Best Man franchise — love, friendship, faith, forgiveness, and personal growth — all filtered through a beautifully Black lens.”

Are you ready for The Final Chapters? Sound off below!