Ratings: Great Christmas Light Fight Returns Steady, The Voice Tops Monday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Monday both in total viewers and in the demo. The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

NBC | The Voice drew 6.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week; read recap. A special broadcast sampling of Peacock’s Bumper in Berlin pilot retained 2.2 mil and a 0.4.

ABC | The Great Christmas Light Fight returned to 2.7 mil and a 0.4, improving in viewers vs. its year-ago season premiere and up in both measures from last season’s finale. The Good Doctor was steady with 3.2 mil and a 0.3; read recap

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6, read post mortem) dipped with its fall finale; The Cleaning Lady (2.2 mil/0.3) held steady.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to preemptions, the fall finales for All American (574K/0.1) and Homecoming (4230K/0.1) are both currently up in audience.

