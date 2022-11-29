The CW Sets Midseason Return Dates for All American, Kung Fu and More; Flash, Superman & Lois Still TBD

The CW isn’t wasting any time getting back to business in 2023.

The network has unveiled midseason premiere dates for several of its returning series, beginning with Walker and prequel Walker: Independence, both of which resume their respective seasons on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Unfortunately, several of the network’s biggest shows’ return dates remain in question. We still don’t know when the final seasons of Riverdale, The Flash and Nancy Drew will begin, nor do we know when Superman & Lois will return for Season 3.

Read on for a full breakdown of The CW’s just-announced return dates:

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm Walker (midseason premiere)

9 pm Walker: Independence (midseason premiere)

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

8 pm Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars (midseason premiere)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals (midseason premiere)

9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals (encore episode)

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

7 pm The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (midseason premiere)

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (midseason premiere)

9:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (encore episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 23

8 pm All American (midseason premiere)

9 pm All American: Homecoming (midseason premiere)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

8 pm The Winchesters (encore episode)

9 pm The Winchesters (midseason premiere – new timeslot)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

9 pm Kung Fu (midseason premiere)

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

8pm Masters of Illusion (Season 9 premiere)

8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (encore episode)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals (new episode)

9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals (encore episode)