TVLine Items: Miss Scarlet & The Duke Renewed, PLL Promotion and More

Miss Scarlet and The Duke will solve more cases together: The British-Irish drama has been renewed for Season 4 at MASTERPIECE on PBS, with production currently underway in Serbia, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series stars Kate Phillips as Victorian London’s first-ever female private eye Eliza Scarlet, and Stuart Martin as her colleague and potential love interest Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, Jan. 8 on PBS, but is being made available to stream early on PBS Passport and the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel, beginning Nov. 24.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars series has promoted Jordan Gonzalez, who plays Ash Romero, to regular for Season 2, retitled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Deadline reports.

* Paramount+’s Yellowstone prequel series 1923 has added Peter Stormare (Prison Break), Tim Dekay (White Collar) and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds) in recurring roles, our sister site Variety reports.

* The British drama A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, will stream domestically on MGM+, with a debut slated for next year.

* Terror Train 2, a sequel to Tubi’s remake of the 1980 horror film, will premiere on the streaming service on New Year’s Eve and again star Tim Rozon (as The Magician) and Robyn Alomar (as Alana).

* Peacock has released a trailer for Season 2 of the cooking competition Baking It, with Amy Poehler joining Maya Rudolph as co-host:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?