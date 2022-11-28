Ratings: Sunday Night Football Surges With Packers/Eagles Game

In the latest TV ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football‘s coverage of the Packers/Eagles game averaged 16.2 million total viewers and a 4.2 demo rating — up some 20 percent from last week’s prelims to match the program’s best overnight tallies since Oct. 16 (when the Eagles bested the Cowboys). What's Renewed? What May Get Cancelled?

Opposite ye olde pigskin….

CBS | 60 Minutes (8.8 mil/0.7) delivered Sunday’s best non-sports numbers. The Equalizer (6.4 mil/0.4) and East New York (4.9 mil/0.3) were down in the demo with their fall finales, while NCIS: LA (4 mil/0.4) held steady.

ABC | Leading out of the Mickey Saves Christmas special (1.7 mil/0.3), The Wonderful World of Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration drew 2 mil and a 0.3.

THE CW | Family Law (335K/0.1) rose to its second-best Stateside audience, whereas Coroner 9263K/0.0) slipped to at least a season low.

FOX | An NFL-boosted, special airing of Welcome to Flatch drew 2.4 mil and a 0.6, followed by The Simpsons‘ 1.5 mil/0.4, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.1 mil/0.4 and The Great North‘s 890K/0.2.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition. This is not a competition. Please, no wagering.