Ratings: Sunday Night Football Surges With Packers/Eagles Game

In the latest TV ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football‘s coverage of the Packers/Eagles game averaged 16.2 million total viewers and a 4.2 demo rating — up some 20 percent from last week’s prelims to match the program’s best overnight tallies since Oct. 16 (when the Eagles bested the Cowboys).
Opposite ye olde pigskin….
CBS | 60 Minutes (8.8 mil/0.7) delivered Sunday’s best non-sports numbers. The Equalizer (6.4 mil/0.4) and East New York (4.9 mil/0.3) were down in the demo with their fall finales, while NCIS: LA (4 mil/0.4) held steady.
ABC | Leading out of the Mickey Saves Christmas special (1.7 mil/0.3), The Wonderful World of Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration drew 2 mil and a 0.3.
THE CW | Family Law (335K/0.1) rose to its second-best Stateside audience, whereas Coroner 9263K/0.0) slipped to at least a season low.
FOX | An NFL-boosted, special airing of Welcome to Flatch drew 2.4 mil and a 0.6, followed by The Simpsons‘ 1.5 mil/0.4, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.1 mil/0.4 and The Great North‘s 890K/0.2.
