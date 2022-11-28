Scarlett Johansson to Star in Amazon Death Row Thriller Just Cause

Scarlett Johansson is about to take on her first major TV role: The Marvel movie star is set to headline the Prime Video legal thriller Just Cause, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the John Katzenbach novel, Just Cause centers on Florida newspaper reporter Madison “Madi” Cowart, played by Johansson, who is assigned to cover a Death Row inmate in the final days before his execution. (Johansson’s character was a man in the original novel.) Prime Video has handed the project a straight-to-series order, with Johansson serving as an EP along with writer Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This).

In a strange twist of fate, this is actually Johansson’s second take on the source material: One of her first roles as a child actor was in the 1995 film version of Just Cause, starring Sean Connery and Laurence Fishburne.

Johansson’s only TV credits are her appearances hosting Saturday Night Live, along with voice work on Robot Chicken and one-off cameos on shows like Entourage. She debuted as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the 2010 Marvel blockbuster Iron Man 2, reprising the role in eight more Marvel movies, including her own 2021 showcase Black Widow. Her other notable film roles include Lost in Translation, Her, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Match Point.