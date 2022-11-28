Billy Eichner's Bros to Make Streaming Debut on Peacock in December

Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com Bros is getting a pre-Christmas berth at Peacock.

Universal Pictures announced Monday that the pic — which opened in theaters on Sept. 30 — will begin streaming on Peacock on Dec. 2.

Bros made noise for being the first LGBTQ+ romantic comedy released by a major studio, as well as the first one to feature an all LGBTQ+ cast.

In addition to Difficult People alum Eichner (who co-wrote the screenplay with Nicholas Stoller), the ensemble includes Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married… With Children).

Bros also made headlines this fall for its poor performance at the box office. (Despite strong reviews, the pic earned just $4.8 million in its opening weekend.) In a controversial tweet, Eichner initially blamed the disappointing returns on “straight people” who failed to show up on opening weekend.

“I think this is, for some audiences — not for gay people — but for some audiences, challenging subject matter,” Eichner later elaborated at the New Yorker Festival in early October. “Universal, to their credit, was very bold in how they framed the movie in trailers; there was a lot of gay sex in the trailers, and some people love that… [But] we live in a divided country… and it depends on where you live.”