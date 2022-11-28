9-1-1: Lone Star's Ominous Season 4 Promo Warns: 'A Storm Is Coming'

“If you just wait around a minute, something awful’s bound to happen.”

Those comforting words from Judd in the just-released promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s fourth season pretty much sum up the procedural in a nutshell.

Titled “The New Hotness,” the premiere finds Owen, Tommy and the rest of the 126 being “called into action to a county fair when a ‘derecho,’ a series of fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms, hit Austin, causing hurricanic and tornadic-force winds, heavy rains, flash floods and a wide path of destruction,” according to Fox’s official logline. “And just when they think it couldn’t get worse, an even more rare weather phenomenon, a ‘heat burst,’ causing temperatures to go up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, hits the city.”

Returning for Season 4 are Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karem as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez and Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian.

The show’s fourth season premieres on a new night — Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8/7c on Fox.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s return, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 4 below.