How to Get a Year of Hulu for Just $1.99 a Month — But Act Very Fast!

Hulu‘s Black Friday deal is a really sweet one, though to lock it down you’ll need to act fast — by end of day Monday, Nov. 28.

Beat that deadline and you can sign up for Hulu (with ads) for just $1.99 per month for 12 months — that’s 75% off the regular rate. (And if you add Disney+ to your Hulu membership, it will run you just an additional $2.99/month.)

HULU’S BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: SIGN UP NOW

($1.99/month for 12 months of ad-supported tier;

expires Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 pm PST)



Sign up for Hulu (with ads) and you can check out new originals such as Welcome to Chippendales, Reboot and FX’s adaptations of Fleishman Is in Trouble and Kindred (based on Octavia E. Butler’s sci-fi novel and premiering Dec. 13), plus so much acclaimed fare including The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Great, Reservation Dogs, The Patient, What We Do in the Shadows, The Bear, The Dropout, Atlanta, Snowfall and Better Things.

Hulu subscribers also have next-day streaming access to ABC and Fox shows like Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, The Good Doctor, General Hospital, The Rookie, Monarch, The Resident, Alaska Daily and The Cleaning Lady.

Other originals available to Hulu subscribers include the legal sudser Reasonable Doubt, How I Met Your Father (Season 2 is coming!), the acclaimed space adventure series The Orville, American Horror Story, the sports docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Breeders and The Hardy Boys (Season 3 is coming in 2023), plus favorites such as Killing Eve, Love Victor, Brockmire, Normal People, PEN15, Pose and Preacher.

You can also fire up movies that made their debut on Hulu, including the Predator prequel Prey, the Hellraiser reboot and the timey-wimey comedy Palm Springs.