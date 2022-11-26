Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the iconic ’80s singer-actress best known for the soundtrack smashes “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. She was 63. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of he family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” the singer’s spokesperson said in a statement early Saturday. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” the rep added. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”

In addition to singing the title sing for 1980’s Fame, Cara also starred in the film as Coco Hernandez.

“Flashdance… What a Feeling”, which Cara co-wrote with Giorgio Moroder and Keith Forsey for 1983’s Flashdance, earned Cara an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1983.

“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist,” her rep lamented on Twitter early Saturday before sharing the aforementioned statement. “I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.”