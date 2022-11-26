Don St. Claire, The Amazing Race Contestant, Dead at 87

Don St. Claire, a former participant on The Amazing Race, has died. He was 87.

St. Claire collapsed and died at his home in Angels Camp, Calif. after suffering what his family believes was a heart issue, his son Greg told TMZ.

The former Amazing Race player appeared on Season 6 back in 2004, where he raced alongside his wife, Mary Jean. Known as “the grandparents,” they were eliminated fourth in Berlin, landing them in eighth place overall. Don was one of the oldest contestants to ever appear on the series at the age of 69.

Outside of reality TV, St. Claire was a renowned doctor in Northern California, where he practiced medicine in Palo Alto, Calif. for 40 years. He also served on Stanford University’s clinical faculty.

While casting for the series, the couple discussed their love for adventure and travel, having been to six continents at the time of their season. During one of their trips in the South Pacific, the couple survived a near-death experience when a boat capsized, tossing Don onto a coral reef and Mary Jean into the water. Locals believed the couple hadn’t made it, and held a premature memorial service for them.

Between them, Don and Mary Jean have six children and 16 grandchildren, all from previous marriages.