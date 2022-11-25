BMF Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Explosive Trailer

BMF is getting back to business in 2023.

The Starz drama, based on the true story of the Flenory brothers — Meech and Terry, responsible for building one of the country’s most infamous crime families — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). Eager viewers can watch even sooner, as the premiere will be available to stream that same day at midnight on the Starz app and on-demand.

“Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds,” according to Starz’s official logline. “Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, yet Terry is no longer in the game and is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops.”

“As the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers risk losing everything,” the logline continues. “We find out what happens to Meech and Terry as they both seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision.”

BMF stars Big Meech’s real-life son Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi (grown-ish), Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Steve Harris (The Practice), Kelly Hu (The Orville) and La La Anthony (The Chi).

This season’s recurring guests include Detroit rapper Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Snoop Dogg (Training Day), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Christine Horn (Snowfall), Sydney Mitchell (First Wives Club), Rayan Lawrence (Underground) and Serayah (Empire).

Additionally, Mo’Nique (The Parkers) and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee will make guest appearances.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at BMF Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.