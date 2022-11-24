Mariah Carey Performs 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — Watch

Santa Claus was forced to play second banana at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, thanks to the only person who could possibly out-Christmas St. Nick.

Mariah Carey, the (legally unofficial) Queen of Christmas, made a special appearance on Thursday to close out the parade, performing her holiday anthem “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Watch footage of Carey’s performance below, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available:

Of course, Carey’s performance wasn’t the only newsworthy moment from this year’s parade. For starters, several new balloons made their debut earlier today, including Bluey, the popular Australian children’s TV character; Greg Heffley, the protagonist from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series; Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star; and Stuart the Minion.

And before Carey got a hold of the microphone, viewers caught performances from the cast of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin; Betty Who; Big Time Rush; Blanco Brown; Cam; Fitz and the Tantrums; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jordin Sparks; Joss Stone; Kirk Franklin, Miss America Emma Broyles; Sean Paul; Paula Abdul; Ziggy Marley; Lea Michele; and the iconic Dionne Warwick. (NBC’s Al Roker, meanwhile, had to sit out the parade for the first time in 27 years.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Carey kick off the Christmas season, then drop a comment with your thoughts on her latest TV performance below.