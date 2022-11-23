The Bachelor Sneak Peek: Zach Kisses the Girls and Makes Them Cry — Plus, What's She Doing Back Here?!

We have our first look at Zach’s upcoming season of The Bachelor… and it looks like a familiar face is returning to stir things up.

A promo for the new season — which premieres Monday, Jan. 23 at 8/7c on ABC — delivers the usual leering footage of Zach in the shower, although he does get some help scrubbing from Bachelor alum Sean Lowe. (The franchise’s shining success story!) The women gush about how “genuine” and “emotionally intelligent” Zach is… which is a pretty good indication he’ll be lying and doing something dumb by season’s end. We see him traveling the world and making out with several different girls while insisting that “I want my forever person. I want my partner. That’s why I’m here.” Yeah, we’ve heard that one before.

But of course, things get messy when the girls start to compete for Zach’s attention, leading to him kissing one girl at the pool while the other girls look on in horror. Many tears are shed, including some by Zach himself, who laments that “I feel like I let myself down, and I feel like I let the women down.” And wasn’t that former contestant Victoria Fuller we spotted in there? Last we heard, she was engaged to Johnny on Bachelor in Paradise. Is she dumping him and dipping in for a shot at Zach?

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at The Bachelor, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.