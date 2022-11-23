Bumper in Berlin: Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland Talk Recreating Their Modern Family Magic in Peacock Series

When Sarah Hyland was announced as Adam Devine‘s love interest in Peacock’s Bumper in Berlin, one TVLine reader commented: “Good, they can fix the mistake Modern Family made.”

Confused? Let’s step back for a minute: Hyland and Devine gave us one of Modern Family‘s most popular pairings (Haley + Andy = #Handy!) during the ABC comedy’s run, and fans are still disappointed that the couple wasn’t endgame.

So imagine their delight to have Hyland and Devine making sweet music again — this time literally — on the new Pitch Perfect spinoff series, whose six-episode first season is now streaming in its entirety. The comedy finds Devine reprising his goofball character from the popular movie franchise, now working on his singing career in Germany after becoming a viral success. It’s there that Bumper meets Heidi (Hyland), the plucky assistant of his former a capella rival Pieter (Flula Borg).

“I was sad, I was a big fan of ‘Handy,'” Hyland tells TVLine of the way her first on-screen relationship with Devine fizzled out. “I’m so happy that we get to possibly will-they-won’t-they.”

Adds Devine, “Let’s do it all over again!”

