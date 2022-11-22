Ratings: The Neighborhood, The Voice Lead Monday; NCIS: Hawai'i Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood tied NBC’s The Voice for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ NCIS copped Monday’s largest audience. Pre-Holiday News Dump Cancellation Jitters?!

CBS | The Neighborhood veritably matched its largest audience of the season (5.7 million viewers) and it also ticked up in the demo (with a 0.6, per Nielsen finals), as did NCIS: Hawaii (4.8 mil/0.4). Bobishola (5.1 mil/0.4) and NCIS (6.8 mil/0.4) both added viewers and were steady in the demo.

NBC | The Voice (6 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped week-to-week.

THE CW | All American (452K/0.1) and Homecoming (327K/0.1) both shed viewers from last week’s season highs.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.5 mil/0.5) was steady week-to-week, as was The Good Doctor with its Pence-poned 100th episode (3.1 mil/0.3, read recap).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.