New Amsterdam Sneak Peek: Max Apologizes to Wilder for Asking Her Out

Max Goodwin has made things very awkward between him and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from New Amsterdam‘s two-hour fall finale (airing tonight at 9/8c on NBC).

After being turned down by Elizabeth with an emphatic “no” last week, Max apologizes for asking her out on a date when the two of them find themselves alone in an elevator. (He also signs that he’s sorry for making things very “puppet,” so someone could use some more ASL lessons.)

Elizabeth, in turn, is understanding and suggests that they pretend like it didn’t happen. But Max wants to take it one step further and go back in time or do a mind erase. “Or just punch me very hard in the head?” he writes out.

Although Elizabeth previously rejected him, she responds to his joke with a laugh and a very lingering hand hold before Brantley enters the elevator and breaks up the moment. Does Elizabeth secretly wish she had accepted the date?

Meanwhile, the official episode synopsis for the first hour teases that “Max takes a chance with Wilder and learns a hard truth.” In the second half of the fall finale, “Dr. Wilder receives an offer that forces her to choose between her community and her career.”

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the exchange!