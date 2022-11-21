The Wheel: NBC to Roll Out UK Quizzer Adaptation Over 10 Nights in December

NBC will serve up its spin on the UK quiz show The Wheel over 10 nights in December, it was announced on Monday.

The “two-week takeover,” hosted by British comedian/series creator Michael McIntyre, will kick off Monday, Dec. 19 and wrap up on Friday, Dec. 30 (as detailed below).

Watch a video sneak peek up above.

Each hourlong episode of The Wheel follows six celebrity guests “spinning, advising and supporting charismatic contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing.” As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities “lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics.”

The schedule and celebrity groupings are as follows; note, the first week airs each night at 10/9c, the second batch airs each night at 8 pm:

Monday, Dec. 19 at 10/9c — “The Wheel: Premiere”

Contestants receive help from Cat Cora, Mark McGrath, Todrick Hall, Steve Kornacki, Christina Ricci and Amber Ruffin to answer questions tackling a range of categories from Beyoncé and the ’90s to elections and more.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10/9c — “Boats, Soaps & Wrestling Ropes”

With categories ranging from soap operas to mathematics, contestants receive help from Vivica A. Fox, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, JoJo, John Urschel, Captain Sandy Yawn and Bruno Tonioli.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10/9c — “Déjà Vu & Eyes of Blue”

Judge Greg Mathis, Ricki Lake, Mark Sanchez, Amber Ruffin, Justin Willman and Tori Spelling lend their expertise in a variety of categories that include candy, magic and Beverly Hills.

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10/9c — “Divas & Derbies”

With categories including cakes, horse racing, percussion and more, contestants are supported by Buddy Valastro, Amber Riley, Jaime Camil, Carnie Wilson, Steve Kornacki and Sheila E.

Friday, Dec. 23 at 10/9c — “Fish N’ Chips & Gold Medal Flips”

Tom Bergeron, Shawn Johnson East, Captain Lee Rosbach, Kyla Pratt, Victor Cruz and Debbie Gibson lend their expertise to contestants in a range of “hilarious categories,” including The Three Stooges, gymnastics and seafood.

Monday, Dec. 26 at 8/7c — “Big Cats & Bigger Brains”

With “wacky categories” including big cats and bowling, contestants lean on Carole Baskin, Bre-Z, Deepak Chopra, Matt Iseman, Raven-Symone and Terrell Owens.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8/7c — “Wigs Galore, Dogs & More”

Contestants hope for answers from Bobby Berk, Margaret Cho, Kate Flannery, Loni Love, Andy Richter and Adam Rippon in categories that include wigs, comedians, dogs, figure skating and more.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8/7c — “Sky Hooks & the Almighty Book”

Taye Diggs, Ester Dean, Josh Flagg, Lyric Lewis, Jalen Rose and Christine Chiu advise contestants on questions about the Bible, real estate, plastic surgery and more.

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8/7c — “A Spin, a Twin & a Win”

With categories including astrology, presidents and country music, contestants turn to Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella and Clay Aiken for help.

Friday, Dec. 30 at 8/7c — “The Skater & the Dater”

Contestants get insight from Christina Ricci, Chris Kattan, Kym Whitley, Tony Hawk, Jackie Tohn and Curtis Stone on a variety of categories that include Saturday Night Live, pregnancy and meat.

Will you tune in for NBC’s take on The Wheel?