How to Get HBO Max's Black Friday Deal, '80% Off' Through Nov. 28

Here’s a sweeter deal than the breakfast buffet at The White Lotus: Sicily.

HBO Max has unveiled a Black Friday deal, running now through Nov. 28, through which new and returning customers in the United States can subscribe to the ad-supported tier at a rate of $1.99/month for the first three months. That will get you to The White Lotus‘ Season 2 finale (streaming Dec. 11) and then some.

Sign up now to get the $1.99/month rate for the first three months, which is 80% off the current price for the ad-supported tier ($9.99/month).

HBO MAX BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: SIGN UP NOW

$1.99/month for three months of ad-supported tier



Sign up now for the Black Friday deal and stream HBO Max originals such as The White Lotus, the Emmy-winning Hacks and The Flight Attendant, Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 2 of the Gossip Girl reboot (premiering Dec. 1), the superhero team-up series Titans (Season 4 now streaming) and Doom Patrol (Season 4 premieres Dec. 8), the highly anticipated adaptation The Last of Us (premiering Jan. 15), the upcoming documentary Love, Lizzo, the reality series Santa Camp and Sesame Street The Nutcracker.

Subscribers can also ring in the holiday season with the movie sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, which is now streaming and follows Ralphie, now an adult, as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his friends a magical Christmas.

HBO Max subscribers also have access to classic and current HBO series like The Sopranos, House of the Dragon, Succession, Industry, Euphoria, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Avenue 5, plus all episodes of shows such as Young Sheldon, Abbott Elementary and The Vampire Diaries.

