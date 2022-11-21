TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More

Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023.

Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date.

* Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix.

* Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site Deadline reports. Cibrian will play an extremely good-looking contractor who works with Marina, while Pineda will portray a woman whom Connor tries to impress.

* Fox’s anthology series Accused has tapped the following actors to guest star: Jason Ritter (Parenthood), Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary).

* Watch a trailer for Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist, an original movie premiering Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8/7c on Comedy Central:

