Supernatural's Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, a former actress-turned-musician best known for her role in Supernatural, died Wednesday, Nov. 16. She was 47.

The news was confirmed by Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky via Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Raab Ceklosky wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her. ”

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke also wrote about the loss, saying he was “gutted” to hear of Aycox’s passing. “Too young,” he tweeted Sunday. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

A cause of death has not been revealed, but Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. She frequently discussed her medical journey and vegan lifestyle on her Instagram page and website.

Aycox portrayed an unnamed demon who took over a human vessel named Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of The CW’s Supernatural. She appeared in a total of five episodes. TV Stars We Lost in 2022 Launch Gallery