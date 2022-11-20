How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon

Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series.

Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale.

How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution will stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, Nov. 24. Sign up now to stream the “revival” as well as other Paramount+ content, including Evil, the acclaimed series from the creators of The Good Fight; the military drama SEAL Team; The Good Fight; Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy; the Sylvester Stallone crime drama Tulsa King; Halo, based on the hit video game series; Mayor of Kingstown; the sports dramedy The Game and more.

RELATED STORIES Tulsa King Episode 2 Recap: 'This Is Why People Break the Law'

Tulsa King Episode 2 Recap: 'This Is Why People Break the Law' SEAL Team Season Finale Recap: Always Improve Your Fighting Position

PARAMOUNT+ STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($4.99/month Essential plan, $49.99/prepaid year;

$9.99/month Premium plan, $99.99/prepaid year)



The Paramount+ Essential plan, for $4.99/month following a one-week free trial, gives you access to Criminal Minds: Evolution and tens of thousands of other TV episodes plus movies, NFL on CBS Live, top soccer like Champions League live, and 24/7 live news vis CBS News, with limited ads.

The Premium plan, which runs $9.99/month after a one-week free trial, throws in more live sports, live streaming of your local CBS station and the ability to download shows to watch later, with NO ads (except for live TV and a few other exceptions).

There’s also a Paramount+/Showtime bundle, which throws in all Showtime programming, commercial free, for $11.99/month (Essential) or $14.99/month (Premium); sign up for the Paramount+/Showtime bundle.

What Is Criminal Minds: Evolution About?

Criminal Minds: Evolution finds the BAU’s elite profilers going up against “their greatest threat yet” — Elias Voit, an UnSub who spent the pandemic cultivating a network of other serial killers. Now, with the world opening back up, Voit’s network goes operational, and the BAU team must hunt them down… one murder at a time.

The team in question is comprised of Criminal Minds vets Paget Brewster (as Prentiss), Joe Mantegna (Rossi), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Tara) and Adam Rodriguez (Luke), while Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford plays the aforementioned Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has an obsession with death.

As previously reported, neither OG Criminal Minds cast member Matthew Gray Gubler nor Season 13 addition Daniel Henney will be reprising their roles, as Spencer and Matt respectively. “It’s a little bit of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to,” returning showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine, “but they’re certainly not forgotten.”

WATCH THE CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION TRAILER BELOW: