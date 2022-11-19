Ratings: S.W.A.T. and SmackDown Lead Friday, Lopez vs. Lopez Stabilizes

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ SWAT and Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods (of course) copped the night’s biggest audience. What's Renewed? What's Been Cancelled?

CBS | SWAT (with 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating) ticked up in the demo versus its last fresh episode, while Fire Country (5.3 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.4) were steady.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.4) added viewers but ticked down in the demo.

NBC | The freshman sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.3) stabilized in Week 3, while Young Rock (1.4 mil/0.3) ticked up in the demo.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (775K/0.1) and Whose Line (544K/0.1) each added eyeballs.

