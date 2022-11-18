TVLine Items: Patrick Duffy's B&B Return, Letterkenny Premiere and More

Patrick Duffy is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful for a meet-the-girlfriend family reunion.

Beginning with the CBS soap’s Nov. 23 episode, Duffy will reprise his role as Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan, which he played from 2006-2011. Dad will pay a surprise visit to his daughters Brooke, Donna and Katie when he introduces them to his new girlfriend Lucy (portrayed by Duffy’s real-life-love, The Office alumna Linda Purl). “Stephen soon learns of Brooke and Ridge’s marital issues and offers his support,” per the official synopsis.

Check out a first look at Duffy’s return and his reunion with his TV daughters above.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Letterkenny Season 11 will debut Monday, Dec. 26 on Hulu. Watch the date announcement here.

* Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, a special Christmas episode of the comedy series starring Will Arnett and celebrity guest stars Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, will debut Thursday, Dec. 15 on Netflix.

* MeTV will remembers the late Robert Clary with episodes of Hogan’s Heroes showcasing his Corporal LeBeau on Monday, Nov. 21, Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10/9c.

* Hulu and Onyx Collective have given a series order to How to Die Alone, an eight-episode half-hour comedy from co-showrunners Natasha Rothwell (Insecure, The White Lotus) and Vera Santamaria (PEN15). Rothwell stars as Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic who’s never been in love,” per the official synopsis. “After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming ‘100% that bitch’ in real life by any means necessary.”

* The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2, will air Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 pm on CBS.

* Kym Whitley (Young & Hungry), Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) will star in the multi-cam comedy series Act Your Age for the outlet Bounce, our sister site Variety reports.

* Showtime has released a teaser for Your Honor Season 2, premiering Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?