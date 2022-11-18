Beauty and the Beast Video: H.E.R.'s Belle Strums a Guitar, Josh Groban's Beast Dons a Cape in New Promos

We know Beauty and the Beast‘s Belle can sing… but have you seen her pick up a guitar before?

ABC has released a pair of new promos for the upcoming special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (airing Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8/7c), giving us a sneak peek at Grammy winner H.E.R. as Belle and chart-topping singer Josh Groban as the Beast. The special is billed as a “reimagining” of the classic Disney animated film, with a blend of animation and live-action performances to be taped in front of a live audience.

In Belle’s video, which you can watch above, H.E.R.’s Belle straps on a guitar and uses a rose-emblazoned pick to play a few notes before singing a line from the musical’s title track. In Beast’s video, embedded below, Groban’s Beast dons his trademark cape and gazes at himself in a mirror before crooning his own line from the title track. (Groban’s full “Beast” mode will not be revealed until the special airs.)

The Beauty and the Beast cast also includes Shania Twain as teapot Mrs. Potts (the role played by the late Angela Lansbury in the Disney film), Martin Short as candlestick Lumière, Joshua Henry as Gaston and David Alan Grier as clock Cogsworth. Rita Moreno will narrate the special.

Get a first look at ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special by watching the videos embedded above and below, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?