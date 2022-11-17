Hallmark's The Way Home, Starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, Sets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer

What if you could meet your mother when she was your age? That’s one of the questions posed in the trailer for the time-traveling Hallmark series The Way Home, starring Maid’s Andie MacDowell and Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh.

On Thursday, the network announced the premiere date for the upcoming drama, which is set for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c, and revealed a sneak peek as well (see above).

The Way Home centers on three generations of women: Kat Landry (played by Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all described as “strong, willful and independent.”

In this multi-generational family drama, Kat and Del are estranged due to life-changing events that prompted Kat to leave her Canadian hometown of Port Haven 20 years ago. Alice never met her grandmother and has no idea why her family is so fractured. But when Kat’s marriage comes to an end and she is laid off from her job, she returns home “after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back,” per the official synopsis.

Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, but the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As all three “slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening —and surprising — journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.”

