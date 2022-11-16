Ratings: Most Wanted and International Eye Lows; The Voice, FBI Lead Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience. 'Missing' Shows Found!

NBC | The Voice drew 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, steady week-to-week; read recap. La Brea (3.2 mil/0.4, read post mortem) dipped to an audience low with its fall finale yet ticked up in the demo. New Amsterdam (2.3 mil/0.3) also slipped to an audience low.

CBS | Following a multi-week break, FBI (7.1 mil/0.5) returned rock steady, whereas International (5.4 mil/0.3) and Most Wanted (4.6 mil/0.3) both reported lows across the board.

FOX | The Resident (2.5 mil/0.3) and Monarch (1.4 mil/0.2) hit audience lows yet held steady in the demo.

THE CW | The Winchesters (480K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs, while Professionals (270K/0.0) dipped in both measures.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.3 mil/0.5) was steady week-to-week. The Rookie: Feds (1.48 mil/0.2) slipped to a new audience low and was also down in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.