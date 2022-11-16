TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More

Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline.

For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A with creator Chris Sheridan.

* The Goldbergs has added Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time) in the recurring role of Carmen, the new waitress at the ’50s-themed diner where Adam works, Deadline reports. The actress will make her debut in the Nov. 30 episode.

* Season 3 of Miss Scarlet and The Duke will be released via PBS Passport and the MASTERPIECE PBS Prime Video Channel on Thursday, Nov. 24 — just days after the Season 2 finale airs, and ahead of the new season’s broadcast premiere on Jan. 8.

* Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have set a Friday, Dec. 16 release date for Snow Day, a musical reimagining of the 2000 film comedy, as well as released a trailer:

