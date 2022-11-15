Willow Proposes a Daring Quest in First Sneak Peek From Disney+ Series

An older, wiser Willow meets a band of fresh faces — and promptly proposes they embark on a mighty quest — in our exclusive sneak peek from Disney+’s forthcoming follow-up to the Ron Howard-directed fantasy film.

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Willow, Andor, Tales of the Jedi, Zootopia+, Disenchanted and more!

Developed by Jonathan Kasdan and based on characters created by George Lucas, the highly anticipated sequel series takes place 20 years after Willow Ufgood (played again by Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) defeated Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) and saved the realm from darkness in the 1988 fantasy drama.

Now, as a new evil threatens to overtake their world, Sorsha’s daughter Kit (played by Ruby Cruz) and a ragtag group of young heroes strike out to find Willow, whom they believe to be their greatest hope.

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars: Len Goodman to Step Down as Judge After Season 31

Dancing With the Stars: Len Goodman to Step Down as Judge After Season 31 Andor's First 2 Episodes to Air on ABC, FX and Freeform for Thanksgiving

The exclusive clip above gives us some fun clues about what to expect from the show’s plot, but the real draw here is the slightly extended look at the new cast members. Tony Revolori (Servant), Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amar Chadha-Patel (Third Day) and Ellie Bamber (The Serpent) can all be glimpsed in the background as Kit pleads with an already-in-the-loop Willow to help them rescue her brother, Erik (Heartland‘s Dempsey Bryk), from dastardly kidnappers.

It’s a nice, quippy back-and-forth that does exactly what it’s meant to do: get us pumped for the premiere without giving away too much of what’s in store. (Also worth noting: Everyone looks so good, and everything from the dialogue to the music to the set reminds us why the original film is still so beloved.)

Willow premieres its eight-episode season Wednesday, Nov. 30, exclusively on Disney+.

Want scoop on Willow, or for any other Disney+ show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.