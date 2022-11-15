Kindred Trailer: A Young Black Woman Is Mysteriously Transported to an 1815 Plantation in Hulu Adaptation

Time travel has never been this terrifying.

FX has released the official trailer for Kindred, an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s popular sci-fi novel, which will be available to stream in its entirety on Hulu beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Kindred stars Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) as Dana James, ” a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own,” per the FX on Hulu series’ official description.

“But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.”

In addition to Johnson, Kindred also stars Micah Stock (The Right Stuff) as Kevin Franklin, Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) as Thomas Weylin, Gayle Rankin (Perry Mason) as Margaret Weylin, Austin Smith (Russian Doll) as Luke, David Alexander Kaplan (Stranger Things) as Rufus Weylin, Sophina Brown (Zoo) as Sarah and Sheria Irving (Twenties) as Olivia.

