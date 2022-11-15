Donald Trump Announces He'll Run for President Again in 2024 Election

Donald Trump has made it official: The former President formally announced on Tuesday he’ll run again in the 2024 election, seeking to defeat incumbent Joe Biden and retake the White House.

Trump made the announcement from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, confirming months of speculation that he would once again seek the Republican nomination for President.

A famed businessman and former host of NBC’s The Apprentice, Trump had never held political office before running for President in 2016, but he earned the Republican nomination and then defeated Hillary Clinton in the general election to win the presidency. Trump was impeached twice during his four years as President, once in 2019 for pressuring Ukraine’s President Zelensky to investigate Biden and again in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Trump was acquitted both times.

After serving a four-year term as President, Trump ran for reelection in 2020, but lost to the Democratic nominee Biden. (Trump insisted he lost due to widespread voter fraud, but he’s never backed up those claims with hard evidence.) He aims to lead a divided Republican party, with other contenders like Florida governor Ron DeSantis mulling a presidential bid of their own.

Trump is the first former President since Herbert Hoover in 1940 to run for reelection after being defeated. If he wins, he’d be just the second former President to return to the Oval Office after losing the election, after Grover Cleveland in 1892.