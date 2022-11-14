Ratings: Simpsons, 60 Minutes Lead Non-NFL Fare; East New York Eyes Low

In the latest TV ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football averaged 11.1 million total viewers and a 3.2 demo rating, down 25 and 18 percent from last week’s early numbers. Our 2023 Renewal Cancellation Scorecard!

CBS | 60 Minutes (6.7 mil/0.5) drew Sunday’s largest non-NFL audience, The Equalizer (6.2 mil/0.5) returned to a season low in audience while steady in the demo, East New York (4.8 mil/0.3) dipped to series lows, and NCIS: Los Angeles (3.9 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | NFL-boosted The Simpsons (5.6 mil/1.7) enjoyed the night’s biggest non-NFL rating, followed by The Great North‘s 2.2 mil/0.7, Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.6 mil/0.5 and Family Guy‘s 1.4 mil/0.5.

THE CW | Family Law (280K/0.1) was steady, Coroner (300K/0.0) added some eyeballs.

ABC | AFV (3.6 mil/0.4) dipped, Celebrity Jeopardy! (3.6 mil/0.4) and Celeb Wheel (3.1 mil/0.4) were steady, and ABC News’ Michelle Obama special drew 2.7 mil/0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.